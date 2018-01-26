Loading...

Reality star KIM KARDASHIAN flaunts her yummy curves in SEXY bikini and men are salivating (PHOTOs)

, , , , 10:19


Friday, January 26, 2018 - Reality star, Kim Kardashian, flaunted her famous curves as she was pictured posing in a sexy silver bikini at Miami Beach on Sunday 

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star  and mother of three was joined by longtime pal, Larsa Pippen, who is married to former basketball great Scottie Pippen.

She gave men perfect view of her curves as she posed in different angles.

This comes a day after she was spotted getting cozy with her rapper husband Kenya West in public.

See the racy photos in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Today’s free tips on 7 football matches where you can make over sh 7000 from just sh300 stake.

Monday, August 20, 2018 -  We have selected seven matches played today world over where you can make good money. Every day, we do ou...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno