Loading...

Rapper KANYE WEST grabs KIM KARDASHIAN’s juicy derriere in public with wild abandon (PHOTOs)

, , , , 09:40


Sunday, August 19, 2018 - Kanye West is not one to shy away from flaunting his love and affection for his curvy wife, Kim Kardshian, in public.

The celebrity couple turned heads on Saturday with their public display of affection while attending a wedding.

The rapper was seen carrying Kim Kardashian out their Mercedes G-wagon before he grabbed her famous derriere with wild abandon.

The Keeping up with Kardashians star stepped out in a figure-hugging neon dress which revealed her famous curves while Kanye rocked a mint green suit with no shirt underneath, and completed it with a pair Yeezy flip flops.

Check out the photos in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Today’s free tips on 13 football matches where you can make over sh10,000 from just Sh300 stake.

Sunday, August 19, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their likely out...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno