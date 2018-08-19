Rapper KANYE WEST grabs KIM KARDASHIAN’s juicy derriere in public with wild abandon (PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 19, 2018 - Kanye West is not one to shy away from flaunting his love and affection for his curvy wife, Kim Kardshian, in public.





The celebrity couple turned heads on Saturday with their public display of affection while attending a wedding.





The rapper was seen carrying Kim Kardashian out their Mercedes G-wagon before he grabbed her famous derriere with wild abandon.





The Keeping up with Kardashians star stepped out in a figure-hugging neon dress which revealed her famous curves while Kanye rocked a mint green suit with no shirt underneath, and completed it with a pair Yeezy flip flops.





Check out the photos in the next page



