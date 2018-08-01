RAPHAEL TUJU now dares RUTO and his allies who are planning to stage a coup within Jubilee to remove UHURU’s men

Thursday August 23, 2018 - Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has admitted that there is a plot by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies to stage a coup against party leadership, especially those allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking yesterday, Tuju, however, dared the MPs to try, saying they were just nervous because of the co-operation between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.



Tuju revealed that Ruto’s allies have been vocal opponents of Uhuru and Raila’s ‘handshake’, which they have blamed for stoking divisions in the ruling party.





Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is among those campaigning for fresh elections to get rid of Uhuru’s allies, among them party Vice Chairman David Murathe.





“Government in any democracy is the product of a political process.”





“Political parties are the fathers and mothers of governments.”





“Key national agenda such as Big Four ought to be buttressed by a strong political will.”



“Big Four is a very potent warhead with potential to transform Kenya forever,” Kuria said.





“But even the most lethal warhead requires a strong missile to deliver it.”





“In the case of Big Four, a strong Jubilee Party is that missile.”





“Yet we are the only major political party with no space for politicians,” he added.



