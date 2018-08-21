Loading...

Randy guy shares after SEX selfie with two LADIES on social media and regrets immediately (LOOK)

, , , , 14:14


Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - This photo is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.
The randy guy took the selfie after having a good time with two ladies to make single guys feel bad.

However, most people feel it’s better to be single than to be in his position.

To begin with, it looks like he picked the ladies from a club while drunk because a sober, self-respecting guy cannot sleep with such scary looking ladies.

Check out the photos and reactions in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Today’s free tips on 10 football matches where you can make over sh 9000 from just a sh300 stake.

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 -  We have carefully selected 10 matches played today where you can make over sh9000 from just sh300 stake. E...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno