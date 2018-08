RAILA’s ODM opposes the arrest of PHILOMENA MWILU and suggests it could be a case of political witch hunt

We want to give the DPP the benefit of doubt but the signs are troubling. The office of DCJ is a high level constitutional office and like other Judicial offices has an elaborate mechanism for enforcing discipline. Indeed cases of alleged criminal conduct involving judicial officers have in the past been processed through the JSC in the first instance. This was the case with the allegations of bribery against Justice Tunoi and alleged assault against former DCJ Nancy Baraza. The reasoning is simple really, to save the image of the institution by first cutting links with the accused person before taking them through the criminal trial process. One wonders why was this was not an option in the present case.