RAILA’s MPs defend RUTO over poll that ranked him as the most corrupt - Say poll was politically instigated by Baba and others

Sunday August 26, 2018 - Elected leaders from Jubilee and NASA came to the defence of Deputy President William Ruto as they dismissed the recent Ipsos poll results which ranked him as the most corrupt Kenyan leader.





Speaking yesterday, the MPs accused IPSOS of working for Ruto's political enemies in a smear campaign aimed at sabotaging his 2022 political ambition.





Led by Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, leaders termed the survey as politically motivated but failed to explicitly point out alleged sponsors of the poll.





“Some people are worried about the development track record of the DP.”





“They have now resorted to a smear campaign to tarnish his image but my advice to Ruto is he should ignore them.”





“It is illogical for somebody to imagine that when your wife gains weight she is pregnant, it may just be down to good diet and peace of mind,” said Kutuny.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Kwanza MP, Ferdinand Wanyonyi, and Mike Mbito (Senator Trans Nzoia) who termed the poll as a total fabrication.





"The poll results were simply fabricated, malicious and aimed at undermining the integrity of some leaders," Wanyonyi said.



