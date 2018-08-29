RAILA ODINGA’s man from Nyanza in deep trouble for defending PHILOMENA MWILU – Leave her alone, she is a corrupt LADY

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - A prominent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator is currently swimming in murky waters after he appeared in High Court defending Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, who was arrested on Tuesday over corruption related charges.





Moments after Mwilu was pounced on by detectives from the DCI, Nyamira Senator, Okongo Omogeni, a first time Senator, was among lawyers who thronged to Milimani Law Courts to offer their defense.





But back home, his constituents attacked him for going mum on corruption matters relating to the County Government.





"If Mogeni rushes to court to have the County accounting for billions then we shall be okay. He is just a lame duck legislator," said Ben Mogaka.





Another constituent, Steward Oyugi added, “he can only defend corrupt suspects that's why he can't even speak about the rotten County."





For three months, Nyamira workers have not be paid by the County Government, a problem which was fixed on Tuesday.



