RAILA ODINGA speaks about MWILU’s arrest from Germany! He was talking to Voice of America and here is what he said

Thursday August 30, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has for the first time spoken about Tuesday’s arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu over corruption related offences.





Mwilu, who is the second in Command in the Judiciary, was arrested and taken to court but she is yet to take a plea.





In an interview with Voice of America on Thursday, Raila who is currently in Germany said he supports the arrest of corrupt people including Mwilu.





The veteran politician also called for patience amongst Kenyans as the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, lays bare the evidence he has against the Supreme Court judge.

Raila asked those reading malice in the arrest of Mwilu not to rush into conclusions.





"If somebody is arrested and charged, there should be enough evidence that will satisfy the public to avoid allegations that the person is being persecuted.”





“I have said that people should be patient.”





“We should wait and see what evidence the director of public prosecutions has... I would advise that we exercise patience because patience brings blessings," Raila said.





The former Prime Minister also maintained that he is fully behind President Uhuru's corruption purge.



