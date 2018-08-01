RAILA looking more Presidential than RUTO who is all chest but no brains, he is running his mouth around aimlessly - NGUNYI

Monday August 27, 2018 - Celebrated political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has attacked the ego of Deputy President William Ruto saying it might deny him the Presidency come 2022.





Speaking through his popular Youtube channel, The 5th Estate, Ngungi said the use of the hustler’s tag by Ruto may work against him.





According to Ngunyi, in the event that President Uhuru Kenyatta abandons him, Ruto will use the hustler nation as a weapon against the President and ODM party leader, Raila, in his quest to become President, something that may be counterproductive.





"If Uhuru does not support Ruto, then Ruto's strategy is to use the hustler nation.”





“He will use class as weapon against Uhuru and Raila.”





‘And he has already begun doing it.”





“The problem with this hustler culture however is that it is all chest but no brains.”





“The hustler will pride in having the heart of a lion even if he has a brain of an ox," said Ngunyi.





The pundit argued that the DP should use the hustler culture selectively, if he must, and also slow down a bit, or he will most likely lose to Raila.





"Because Ruto is my friend, my advice to him is to climb down.”





“The more abrasive he gets, the better Raila gets, and Raila is beginning to look more Presidential than him," Ngunyi said.





Watch the video below



