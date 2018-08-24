RAILA and GIDEON MOI have panicked over RUTO‘s popularity - They are now using TOM WOLF to paint him as corrupt

Friday August 24, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, and KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, have panicked and that is why they are using Ipsos Synovate to damage Deputy President William Ruto’s credentials ahead of the 2022 presidential elections, Bomachoge Borabu MP, Zadock Ogutu, has said.

Speaking at Tendere Sport Grounds in Kisii County on Thursday when he hosted DP, Ruto, Ogutu said it is not time to tell who is corrupt and who is not.





“DP Ruto’s opponents have panicked ahead of 2022 elections and now they are using the backdoor to taint Ruto’s name.”





“No obstacle is going to stop DP Ruto from getting to State House in 2022,” Ogutu noted.





The lawmaker also urged Ruto not to be scared by the Ipsos poll because it was sponsored by his political nemesis who have realised that he is the next President after President Uhuru Kenyatta ends his tenure in 2022.





“They have realised that he is the next President after Uhuru.”





“They want to mud-sling his name because they don’t believe that the son of a peasant can be President of Kenya,” he said.



