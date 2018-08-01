Radio presenter DNG shames popular TV girl, JOEY MUTHENGI, who dumped him for a sponsor when he was struggling.

Saturday, August 18, 2018 - Popular Radio presenter and hype man, Davidson Ngibuini Gikandi better known as DNG, has revealed how his former lover, Joey, left him for a sponsor.

DNG, who started as a gospel artist, narrates how the lady used to mock him when he started his events company which is now doing well.





Taking to IG he wrote:





“A woman I loved once told me that I wasn't sh!t because I used to drive 'mummy vans'.





“She used those words to describe the Activation Vans we hire out to our Corporate Clients @254EntOfficial.





“Our business may not be prestigious, but it pays.”





“Our small, legitimate hustle is what God ordained.”





“It's what He put in our hearts.”





“It is what He has & will always use to bless us & elevate us,”





DNG went on to narrate how she compared him to sponsors who her friends used to date.



“Spitefully, she then went ahead to compare me to the older men who her friends were dating & sleeping with (MPs, Governors, Nigerians and...



