Racist American missionary caught on camera assaulting hotel staff in Uganda for ‘disrespecting Jesus’ (VIDEO)

A shocking video of a white American missionary assaulting hotel staff in Uganda has emerged online.





From the video, the man is seen punching and slapping the workers. He also calls them “n****rs and tells them they have to obey him and threatens to kill them.





“You are not human. You hate Jesus? You hate yourself? You hate me? I am not gonna tolerate no more. Jesus is not gonna tolerate,” He shouts as he tries to strike the staff who remained calm.





He then realizes he was being filmed and shouts. “Yeah, film me!”





The video caused uproar on social media forcing the Ugandan police to act.





The man who has been identified as Jimmy L. Taylor, a U.S. citizen who claims to be a missionary, has been arrested.





Police revealed the assault took place in the Grand Imperial Hotel in Kampala.





Watch the video below.



