Popular Kenyan radio presenter reveals how DPP NOORDIN HAJI helped him get his first job at the age of 23.

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - Director of Public Prosecution, Nordin Haji, has impressed Kenyans with the vigour in which he’s kicked off his tenure.





Since he was sworn in, replacing his predecessor, Keriako Tobiko, we have seen the so called big fish being arrested over corruption related cases.





The arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is yet another indication that Haji is not keen to spare anyone.





While not much is known about Hajji, popular Radio Maisha presenter, Mate Tongola, has revealed unknown details about the man every Kenyan is talking about.





Taking to social media, Tongola shared fond memories of how Hajji helped him get his first job at the age of 23 while he was still in campus.





Read his post below:





“ At the age of 23 I found myself under the Directorship of the current DPP.





He had just plucked me from campus and gave me a job offer I couldn't resist.





“I flew to Mombasa for the first time and he gave me good cash 'to start life’.





“One Sunday morning he came to the news room and I told him our news were dry.”





“Kumekauka.”





“He taught me how to extract news from the security guys.”





"Pigia King'ori Mwangi, (the then PPO Coast Province) na usianze na kumsalimia.”





“Mdanganye umeskia banki imevunjwa,atashtuka akuambie hajaskia hiyo.”





“He will then...



