PHOTO of the day! Dr. OUMA OLUGA meets the police officer who locked him and five Doctors in Kamiti Prison at KNH.

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - This is Dr. Ouma Oluga, the Secretary General of Kenya Medical Practioners and Dentists Union (PKMDU) and a police officer at KNH.





This officer had brought prison patients to KNH when he bumped into Dr. Oluga.





In February last year, five KMPDU officials including Dr.Oluga were sentenced to one month in prison for defying a court order to call off a Doctors’ striker and this is the same officer who transferred them to Kamiti Maximun Prison.





While sharing the photo he captioned it:

“ Coming full cycle, I have just met the officer who transferred 5 of us from Industrial Area Prison to Kamiti Maximum Prison in an Ambulance on that fateful Monday, February 13th 2017.





“Quite fortunately, he has brought prison patients to KNH and I'm serving the same patients.”



