PHILOMENA MWILU’s case about to be thrown out by CHACHA MWITA! Will UHURU‘s fight against corruption really succeed?

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - The Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, suffered a big blow in his quest to prosecute the country’s second highest ranking Judge for alleged corruption.





On Wednesday morning, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita suspended the prosecution of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu saying there were constitutional provisions that were ignored.





In his ruling, Mwita directed Mwilu to serve both the petition and application to the DPP, DCI, and Attorney General.





Mwita said the petition raises constitutional issues that need to be addressed.





The Judge held that the charges Mwilu faces arose out of a commercial dispute and so the court needs to determine whether a commercial dispute can amount to a criminal charge.





Mwilu was being represented by lawyers Nelson Havi, Harun Ndubi, Okong'o Omogeni and John Khaminwa.





The matter will be heard and determined on October 9.



