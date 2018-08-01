Personal Assistant Job in Kenya

Personal Assistant

Our client is a manufacturing and distribution company based in Nakuru. They are looking for a PA who will ease the CEO’s job by being able to juggle multiple projects simultaneously and be the point person for their extremely busy, fast paced organization and enjoy receiving visitors, including arranging conference calls and scheduling meetings.

Responsibilities

Manage overall communication and administrative functions for the CEO

· Manage and maintain the CEO’s calendar.

· This includes coordinating appointments on their behalf with their direct reports and the committees, responding to emails and managing direct calls to appropriate parties or take messages.

· Filter emails, highlight urgent correspondence and print documents.

· Drafts and reviews minutes of the meeting and reports where applicable.

· Coordinates executive travel and accommodation requirements in connection with others to ensure arrangements in place for the CEO match his requirements.

· Manage the monthly executive dashboard on departmental reports and ensure they are submitted on a timely manner to the CEO.

· Ensure the CEO is fully briefed on, or prepared for, any engagements he is involved in.

· Greet visitors and determine whether they should be given access to specific individuals

· Sourcing and ordering stationery and office equipment for the CEO’s office

Information Management

· Ensures meeting protocol is followed by all stakeholders including the external teams as per request.

· Ensure periodical reporting to key stakeholders on current status is done.

· Ensure all personal and confidential information of visiting guests are properly filled, maintained and filed in a secure place.

Manage and improve the Travel experience

· Manages complex travel for the executive team and corporate guests including air, ground and hotel arrangements. Creates itineraries and ensures communications with all appropriate parties.

· Capitalizes on the travel agents database building relationships to leverage on great travel pricing deals ensuring the best value.

· Reconcile corporate credit cards for travel and miscellaneous expenses incurred by the Executive Team. Assists in planning company-sponsored events, parties, board meetings, etc

Qualifications

· Bachelor degree or equivalent.

· Minimum of 3-5 years of full time work as a Personal Assistant

· Good knowledge and experience in using Microsoft Office Suite

Personal Attributes

· Role model of PA Behavioral skills I.e. maintaining discreteness, flexibility and tech and internet savvy

· Self-motivated. Maintain calmness under pressure and capable of thinking on their feet in a crisis and dependable to get things closed.

· Well organized and can plan the administrative workload taking initiative in resolving issues as quickly in an appropriate manner.

· Proactive. Competently dealing with situations in their boss’s absence and should be confident enough to delegate work

How to Apply