Pastor shocks everyone after shamelessly salivating on NICKI MINAJI’s juicy derriere (LOOK)Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle 01:14
Saturday, August 18, 2018 - This pastor is the typical wolf in sheepskin.
The Man of God has been salivating on Nicki Minaj’s juicy derriere and took to her Instagram to make his intentions known.
The pastor couldn’t hide his thirst and left a comment on Nicki Minaj’s photo on Instagram.
See what the pastor, who describes himself as god fearing man and…
Page 1 2