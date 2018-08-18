Loading...

Pastor shocks everyone after shamelessly salivating on NICKI MINAJI’s juicy derriere (LOOK)

, , 01:14


Saturday, August 18, 2018 - This pastor is the typical wolf in sheepskin.

The Man of God has been salivating on Nicki Minaj’s juicy derriere and took to her Instagram to make his intentions known.

The pastor couldn’t hide his thirst and left a comment on Nicki Minaj’s photo on Instagram.

See what the pastor, who describes himself as god fearing man and…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Today’s free tips on 13 football matches where you can make over sh10,000 from just Sh300 stake.

Sunday, August 19, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their likely out...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno