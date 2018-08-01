Panic in State House as deported MIGUNA MIGUNA makes the big announcement! This is the day I am landing at JKIA, Nairobi

Thursday August 23, 2018 - Firebrand politician Miguna Miguna, who was deported to Canada in March, has announced that he is coming back to Kenya soon.

Miguna took to his social media account to announce his grand return to Kenya and hoped this time, the Government will allow him back.





However, he took some shots at President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, accusing them of destroying his valid passport and sending him back to Canada.





“ For the cowards with low self-esteem celebrating the fact that Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga destroyed my valid Kenyan passport and my house, abducted, detained and tortured me before forcefully removing me, mark this in PERMANENT INK: I am coming back after September 4th. Viva!” Miguna tweeted.





Miguna will now return to Kenya as a tourist using his Canadian passport after his Kenyan passport was defaced by Uhuru’s goons in the name of detectives and immigration officials.



