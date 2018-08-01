Our tips on Bayern v Hoffenheim and 10 matches played today where you can make over Sh10, 000

Friday, August 24, 2018 - The 2018/19 Bundesliga season kicks off this Friday with champions Bayern Munich hosting Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena.





The Bavarians have a new coach in former Croatia international Niko Kovac who impressed in his two seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt to get the coveted job.





Bayern may have sold the likes of Douglas Costa who went to Juventus for £40m and Arturo Vidal was sold to Barcelona but they have secured the services of the talented Leon Goretzka from Schalke and still have at least on paper by far the strongest side in Germany.





This being the first game of the season and the fact that Bayern are at home and we reckon they will see off Hoffenheim comfortably.





Prediction: Bayern win and both teams to score/over 2.5





Check out more tips below.





DE2 (DARMSTADT V DUISBURG-1





FR2 (21:00) NANCY V NIORT -1x





NL1 (21:00) DEN HAAG V FORTUNA SITTARD –GG





ES1 (21:15) GETAFE V EIBAR -1X





DE1 (21:30) BAYERN MUNICH V HOFFENHEIM -1 and Over 2.5





FR1 (21:45) LYON V STRASBOURG -1





ENC(21:45) MIDDLESBROUGH V WEST BROM -1





IT2 (22:00) BRESCIA V PERUGIA -1X





PT1 (22:30) MARITIMO V CHAVES -1X





ES2 (23:00) MALAGA V ALCORCON -1



