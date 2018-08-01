OTILE BROWN breaks silence after dumping socialite girlfriend VERA SIDIKA like rotten cabbage

Saturday, August 18, 2018 - Tanzanian singer, Otile Brown, has broken his silence after breaking up with his socialite girlfriend, Vera Sidika.

The curvy socialite took to social media to reveal that their much publicized relationship is over.





She accused the soulful singer of using her and then dumping her like garbage.





She felt betrayed after Otile decided to break up with her just five days after releasing a song dubbed ‘Baby Love’ where she was featured as a video vixen.





In a lengthy post on Instagram Vera wrote:





“ Otile and I are no longer in a relationship.”





“For the first time, this (relationship) felt right.”





“You can laugh about it but am just gonna be open and speak my mind today.”





“I loved him wholeheartedly thinking he...



