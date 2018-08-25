OPARANYA denies that he was the one who planned the failed assassination attempt against politician ENOCH KIBUNGUCHY!

Saturday August 25, 2018 - Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has denied reports linking him to the attempted assassination of Likuyani MP, Enoch Kibuguchy two weeks ago.

Kibuguchy and Oparanya have been trading words over the fatal shooting of the MP’s driver a fortnight ago.





The MP said the Governor was behind the assassination of his driver and the bullet that killed the driver was aimed at him.





But speaking on Friday, Oparanya said Kibunguchy is seeking cheap publicity.





“What dealings do I have with him?”





“What will I be thinking about an MP?”





“I’ve never in my political life thought about harming anyone,” he said.





“He should go and report the matter to police if he has facts.”





“I will be ready to be investigated.”





Oparanya said there was nothing of common interest between him and the legislator that could create conflict.





“For two people to differ, there must be something of interest between them.”





“I rarely deal with MPs because the people I engage with most are MCAs who have to approve the County programmes,” he said.



