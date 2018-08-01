Office Receptionist Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy: Office Receptionist

Solutions Unlimited is a leading service provider for Home and Commercial Security Systems. The core business of Solutions Unlimited is the delivery of Security Solutions to a broad range of clients in both Public and Private sectors in Kenya.

We dedicate ourselves to providing unsurpassed, personalized, quality products and services and are a leading service provider in Kenya in the following areas:

· CCTV systems

· Vehicle Tracking Solutions

· Biometric Access control & Time attendance systems

· Fire Safety Solutions

· Burglar and Intruder Alarm Systems

Solutions Unlimited is looking for an Office Receptionist who will positively grow both the profitability and reputation of the company.

We are looking for individuals with a focused strategic vision on business growth.

The core attributes we are looking for:

· MUST be below 25 years of age

· Proven work experience as a Receptionist, Front Office Representative or similar role not a must but is an added advantage

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

· Professional attitude and appearance

· Solid written and verbal communication skills

· Ability to be resourceful and proactive

· Excellent organizational skills

· Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks

· Customer service attitude

· Must have at least a professional diploma in related field

Location: Head office-Block C, Intrade Africa Place, Kauria Close, Lavington Nairobi

Email your cover letter and CV ONLY to hr@solutionsunlimited.co.ke on or before 8th September 2018.

DO NOT attach academic certificates.

Late applications will not be considered.

Only successful candidates will be contacted.