Office Assistant Job in Kenya

Office Assistants

Job Category: Administration & Office Support

Job Type: Permanent

Closing Date: Sept 6th, 2018

Cytonn Investments is an independent investments management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.

Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion (USD 820 mn) of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology. Our financial services investments in Sub Saharan Africa are made through our Cytonn Financial Services Fund (CFSF) through which we are the 5th largest shareholder in NIC Bank in Kenya. Investments in education and hospitality are made through Cytonn Education Services and Cytonn Hospitality, respectively.

We are seeking to recruit a qualified, ambitious and experienced Kenyan national to fill the position of office assistant, who will join the general unit of administration department to provide administration support by maintaining a clean, hygienic and conducive environment around the office.

Responsibilities

· Clean, dust and mop office floors by using a variety of equipment and supplies

· Vacuum and shampoo carpets and make sure that they are dried out before the day begins

· Ensure that the office kitchen and equipment is properly cleaned and maintained

· Monitor hazards in the establishment such as those related to fire and electricity.

· Inform the Supervisor for the need of extensive repairs and other major renovations in the work area or office.

· Serve visitors tea / coffee / water and ensure utensils are washed

· Ensure cleanliness and hygiene in restrooms and the visitor area

· Move around heavy equipment and furniture for the purpose of storage or rearranging

· Make sure that office is locked properly at the end of the day

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen of 18 years and above

· Must have good communication skills and can speak English and Swahili

· Basic computer skills and can operate simple office equipement

· Well organised

· Must posses a current certificate of good conduct

· Must posses good customer service skills

Learning Opportunities

Opportunity to grow in the organisation