Office Assistant Job in Kenya

Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion (USD 820 mn) of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology. Our financial services investments in Sub Saharan Africa are made through our Cytonn Financial Services Fund (CFSF) through which we are the 5th largest shareholder in NIC Bank in Kenya. Investments in education and hospitality are made through Cytonn Education Services and Cytonn Hospitality, respectively.