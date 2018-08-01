No nonsense MIKE SONKO corners 2 corrupt County askaris and they have nowhere to hide (Watch VIDEO).

ASKARI WAFISADI WANASWA.





Despite my earlier warning to all my county/ kanjo officers on soliciting for bribes from members of the public. Im shocked to report t o the public that some county/ Kanjo officers are still out there soliciting for bribes from hardworking citizens.





*On friday two city county askaris arrested a man going by the name of frank for parking near electricity house, and proceeded to take him to St Peter’s cleavers county yard. Just before they arrived at the main entrance the askaris demanded a bribe of 3000 Ksh, or they take him in to pay a fine of 7000 Ksh.*





The man had no option and he went to mpesa and withdrew 2k which was the only money he had, he gave them the money and they left his car.* Members of the public managed to record the incident which is attached below. In the meantime we have started thorough investigations so that we can interdict and charge the said officers. Hebu tuwatch the video clip carefully and give your observation.





Once again im reminding Nairobians to continue to be vigilant and report all cases of bribery and corruption to 0722886600. Im 100% sure pamoja tutanyorosha hii upuz



