No more joking! Even the mighty fall - See what DPP NOORDIN HAJI has done to his own father, Senator YUSUF HAJI over graft

Friday August 31, 2018 - A public inquest has been opened into historical land injustices where Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji was accused of acquiring squatters' land when he served as the Coast Provincial Commissioner in the 1990s.





According to reports, the inquest was ordered by none other than his own son - the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji, who was ashamed of what his father is accused of doing.





Squatters, who appeared before the National Lands Commission inquest committee, said that the Senator, who is DPP Noordin Haji's father, acquired and sold the land in question to a charitable organisation.





They told the inquest committee that they wanted the land to be repossessed and returned to them .





During the proceedings, the family of one Kazungu Moli claimed that the Senator acquired the land in the 1990s and later sold it to the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.



