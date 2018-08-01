NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Global Communities

Global Communities

Vacancy Announcement: Cooperative Specialist & Team Lead

Global Communities, formerly CHF International, is an international non-profit organization that works closely with communities worldwide to bring about sustainable changes that improve the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable.

Global Communities is seeking a qualified and experienced Cooperative Specialist and Team Lead for the USAID/Kenya Cooperative Development Program (CDP).

The program will be designed to support three pillars

1) promote the adoption and implementation of cooperative legislation and policies that support and strengthen cooperative businesses in 25 counties;

2) strengthen the business acumen and performance of cooperative businesses while integrating and empowering youth and women within cooperative business structures in targeted urban and peri-urban markets to increase economic participation and county revenue growth; and

3) improve understanding of the psychosocial behavioral impacts associated with membership in cooperative businesses and determine whether those behaviors contribute positively to household and community resilience strategies.

The Cooperative Specialist will report to the USAID/Kenya CDP Chief of Party at Global Communities Headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland. S/he will be responsible for the management and leadership of program operations in Kenya, and will serve as the Country Program Representative.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

The Cooperative Specialist and Team Lead will be responsible for providing strategic leadership to the CDP program in Kenya in collaboration with the Chief of Party (COP). The Cooperative Specialist and Team Lead shall be responsible for the management and implementation of in-country operations.

The Cooperative Specialist and Team Lead will work with key stakeholders and cooperative partners to develop capacity of cooperatives in the service sectors in collaboration with the CDP Kenya team.

S/he will also be responsible for management and oversight of the program’s three core objectives, monitoring the progress, milestones and achievements of the cooperatives over the life of the program, and be responsible for oversight and delivery of program administration including annual and monthly budgets in coordination with the team Finance team.

The CDP Cooperative Specialist and Team Lead will be expected to work locally with the Kenya Country Director, and will supervise a team of at least three (3) in-country staff and local consultants to accomplish the work plan. This position will have at least two direct reports and oversee a team of up to five individuals.

Critical to this position is a strong functional understanding of the cooperative business model and have a background in working with cooperatives to strengthen their operations, management, financial and governance systems.

The successful candidate should be open to working in a nontraditional working environment with remote management and have good communication and cooperation skills.

Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

· Serving as the primary in-country representative for Global Communities’ CDP Kenya program;

· Providing day to day team management and have a flexible schedule for working with HQ Management team and COP;

· Designing, implementing and monitoring work plan for all three pillars in collaboration with HQ Management team

· Working in close collaboration with the program Chief of Party to accomplish program goals, objectives and targets;

· In coordination with COP represent program in forums and meetings.

· Building cohesive team spirit among and between team members in collaboration with HQ Management team

· Providing training and mentorship to the nascent cooperatives that the program will be supporting which includes but is not limited to: good governance, operational management, cooperatives membership roles and responsibilities, and strategic business planning;

· Supporting the collection, analysis and management of data/knowledge to track program progress and to provide recommendations for ongoing improvements;

· Working closely with universities and technical vocational programs in Kenya to support youth employment in various cooperative sectors;

· Working closely with other program staff and county government officials to design and develop cooperative-related internship programs for youth;

· Expanding cooperative networks and integrating cooperative businesses into existing business forums and commercial networks;

· Developing program reports including monthly performance reports, learning documents, quarterly blogs and USAID semi-annual reports;

· Managing the program budget and expenditures in collaboration with Finance team;

· Meeting internal programmatic deadlines such as finance, M&E, workplan and reporting;

The duties listed above are not inclusive of all the duties of the position at Global Communities. Global Communities reserves the right to change and update position descriptions at any time.

Education and Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, Agriculture, Cooperative Economics or related field of study with at least 10 years of experience working with cooperatives in various sectors including service industry and agriculture to strengthen their business goals.

· Master’s degree in similar field of study with at least 7 years of relevant experience preferred;

Skills and Experience

· Ability to design educational content and provide capacity building around complex cooperative business strategy and business planning, feasibility studies, and best practices in cooperative governance and membership roles and responsibilities, knowledge of accounting a plus;

· Demonstrated work in value chain and/or market systems analysis programming;

· Knowledge of share valuation and strategies for building equity;

· Established cooperative network;

· Experience working with start-ups and assisting them become profitable;

· Experience managing teams of at least 3 full-time staff and consultants;

· Excellent critical thinking skills;

· Knowledge of the Collaboration, Learning and Adapting (CLA) approach and how to successfully incorporate CLA into program management plans;

· Oversee and participate in both the Cooperative Legislative Affairs and Policy program implementation as well as the Collaboration, Learning and Adaptive objectives in up to 25 counties in collaboration with country team.

· Experience in writing program reports, developing curriculums, and writing concept notes and Scopes of Work; USAID reporting skills a plus;

· Strong public speaking skills with the ability to lead workshops and engage with individuals with a variety of backgrounds in the cooperative sector;

· Demonstrated experience in team building and successful collaboration efforts;

· Proficiency level of comprehension of Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint);

· Ability to be flexible with time schedule to allow for communication via Skype or other communication software with the Washington-based Program team;

· Excellent verbal, writing and reporting skills,

· Ability to travel domestically at least 25% of the time, potential for international travel as needed;

· Kenyan National strongly preferred.

Language Skills: Fluency in written and oral English and Swahili

Working Conditions

· Based in Nairobi office with travel within and outside the country as required to perform duties.

· Able to work at a computer keyboard for extended periods of time.





Vacancy Announcement: Policy & Legislative Affairs Specialist

Global Communities, formerly CHF International, is an international non-profit organization that works closely with communities worldwide to bring about sustainable changes that improve the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable.

Global Communities is seeking a qualified and experienced Cooperative Policy & Legislative Affairs Specialist for the USAID/Kenya Cooperative Development Program (CDP).

The Program will support three components to

1) promote the adoption and implementation of cooperative legislation and policies that support and strengthen cooperative business enterprises in 25 counties;

2) strengthen the business acumen and performance of cooperative businesses (CBs) while integrating and empowering youth and women within cooperative business enterprises in targeted urban and peri-urban markets to increase economic participation and county revenue growth; and

3) improve understanding of the psychosocial behavioral impacts associated with membership in cooperative business enterprises and determine whether those behaviors contribute positively to household and community resilience strategies.

The Policy & Legislative Affairs Specialist will report to the Kenya CDP in-country Cooperative Specialist and Team Lead.

Essential Duties And Responsibilities

The Cooperative Policy & Legislative Affairs Specialist will be responsible for design, management and implementation of the program’s Cooperative Legislative and Policy Affairs program component in liaison with the Chief of Party (COP) and Cooperative Specialist and Team Lead.

The position will be responsible for designing component strategy, work plans and the corresponding budget. The Specialist will seek to revise, expand and support new cooperative legislation in up to 25 primarily Feed the Future priority counties.

The position will work directly with county based cooperative professionals and county government officials on devolution of cooperative legislation and functions at the county level. The Cooperative Policy & Legislative Affairs Specialist will also provide capacity building to cooperative officers and officials in various positions within county government bodies in support of new legislation and bill enactment.

S/he will also be responsible for organizing workshops with county officials, lead the facilitation of public forums, and design technical approaches related to the program’s objective focusing on improving the enabling environment for cooperatives in Kenya.

The Policy & Legislative Affairs Specialist will be expected to work with the CDP Kenya team and other Global Communities’ Kenya staff to accomplish the work plan and targets for this program component.

The successful candidate should be open to working in a nontraditional working environment with remote management and have strong cooperation and communication skills.

Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

· Working closely with legal entities and consultants to develop county government-related bills focused on cooperative functions;

· Leading development of programmatic outreach for all key stakeholders and development of implementation strategy to be submitted to Cooperative Specialist;

· Leading the facilitation of results oriented county forums with officials and cooperative stakeholders to review, revise and finalize bills for county assemblies;

· Managing program relationships with all 25 county representatives and liaise with Council of Governors;

· Identifying new market players and with existing partners and stakeholders who can provide strategic value to the program efforts to facilitate a more supportive and inclusive legal enabling environment;

· Supporting advocacy groups within counties for the improvement of cooperative business enabling environments;

· Working closely with other program staff and county government officials to design and develop cooperative-related internship programs for youth;

· Plan monthly activities and corresponding budgets;

· Regularly developing program-related content including white papers, blogs and reports that feed up into Semi Annual and Annual reports to USAID;

· Supervise a small team;

· Represent Global Communities in cooperative forums as requested;

· Responding to program team requirements on an as needed basis by Cooperative Specialist and Team Lead and COP.

The duties listed above are not inclusive of all the duties of the position at Global Communities.

Global Communities reserves the right to change and update position descriptions at any time.

Education and Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Political Science, or other social science-related field of study with at least seven (7) years of experience working in the public policy sector, on governance-related donor-funded programs, and/or with local government economic development units.

· Master’s degree in a similar field of study with at least five (5) years of relevant experience preferred;

Skills and Experience

· Experience writing and developing policy or amendments to policy and legislation;

· Experience developing policy and outreach strategies to cooperative stakeholders in both rural and urban contexts;

· Experience providing capacity building and workshop implementation on policy and legislation initiatives or similar;

· Strong understanding of policies related to the cooperative sector in Kenya;

· Experience interacting and working closely with elected officials at the county level;

· Strong relationships with different stakeholders in the cooperative sector in Kenya at all levels (government, private sector, civil society organizations, etc.);

· Demonstrated experience designing and implementing work plans;

· Experience with budgets and expenditure projections;

· Excellent critical thinking skills;

· Excellent verbal, writing and reporting skills;

· Excellent interpersonal and team work skills;

· Strong public speaking skills;

· Proficiency level of comprehension of Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint);

· Ability to be flexible with time schedule to allow for communication via Skype or other communication software with the Washington-based program team;

· Ability to travel domestically up to 40% of the time;

· Kenyan National strongly preferred.

Language Skills: Fluency in written and oral English and Swahili

Working Conditions

· Based in Nairobi office with travel within and outside the country as required to perform duties.

· Able to work at a computer keyboard for extended periods of time.





Vacancy Announcement: Collaborating, Learning & Adapting (CLA) Program Officer

Global Communities, formerly CHF International, is an international non-profit organization that works closely with communities worldwide to bring about sustainable changes that improve the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable.

Global Communities is seeking a qualified Collaboration, Learning and Adapting (CLA) Program Officer for the USAID/Kenya Cooperative Development Program (CDP).

The program will be designed to

1) promote the adoption and implementation of cooperative legislation and policies that support and strengthen cooperative businesses (CBs) in 25 counties;

2) strengthen the business acumen and performance of CBs while integrating and empowering youth and women within CBs structures in targeted urban and peri-urban markets in order to increase economic participation and county revenue growth; and

3) improve understanding of the psychosocial behavioral impacts associated with membership in CBs in order to determine whether those behaviors contribute positively to household and community resilience strategies.

The CLA Program Officer will report to the USAID/Kenya CDP Chief of Party (COP) at Global Communities Headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

The CLA Program Officer will be expected to serve as the in-country lead for the development and implementation of a CLA plan under the USAID/Kenya CDP Program.

In collaboration with the Program Team Lead and HQ leadership, the CLA Program Officer will engage project staff, project beneficiaries and other stakeholders in identifying, collecting, analyzing and disseminating good practices and lessons learned emerging from program implementation.

Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

· Developing a detailed CLA plan in close collaboration with COP and Cooperative Specialist and Team Lead to identify ways to strategically collaborate with key stakeholders, regularly identify and capture lessons learned from the program activities and disseminate them in various platforms such as the program learning website, reports, blogs, and relevant media outlets;

· Facilitating regular knowledge-sharing events through roundtables, workshops, and online discussion forums among program staff, donors and other cooperative stakeholders at the national and county level;

· Coordinating and leading regular stock-taking exercises such as pause-and-reflect sessions, before-action reviews, after-action reviews, and opportunities to give and receive stakeholder feedback;

· Supporting the country team, consultants, key partners, and collaborators in developing a regular pipeline of partner collaboration activities, learning opportunities and adaptation strategy sessions on all aspects of learning;

· Keeping a consistently updated database of partners and stakeholders who enrich the cooperative community of practice and reaching out to them for collaboration opportunities on a regular basis;

· Participating in program research efforts (i.e. participating in survey collection, focus group discussions and post survey debriefs) in coordination with Kenya CDP and Research Partner teams;

· Participation in monitoring and evaluation activities in collaboration with Kenya program team, as needed;

· By drawing on existing and ongoing industry practice and research, support efforts to identify key research questions and engage in the design of studies that generate evidence on best practices and lessons learned;

· Using project-generated evidence, develop innovative thought pieces, publications and products contributing to the technical evidence base in the areas of social capital, cooperatives, CLA and community resilience;

· Ensuring that lessons learned and best practices are documented in innovative formats and that programmatic evidence-based knowledge and evaluations are gathered, extracted, managed and disseminated on an on-going basis;

· Contributing to production of key program reports, blogs and publications drawing on innovative use of technology for maximum consumption;

· Performing administrative duties up to 15% of the time to assist with the writing of reports, communicate with HQ leadership team, and other tasks as assigned.

The duties listed above are not inclusive of all the duties of the position at Global Communities. Global Communities reserves the right to change and update position descriptions at any time.

Education and Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, or related field;

· Creative, results-oriented, and guidance self-starter with preferably at least two (2) years of experience working in progressively junior roles in learning, knowledge dissemination and/or communications in a development, humanitarian, academic, professional network or similar environment;

Skills and Experience

· Excellent writing skills in English required. Proven ability to draft and publish mid to high-level thought provoking, well researched materials.

· Excellent planning/organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize and manage simultaneous critical tasks;

· Strong ability and history of successfully facilitating outcome-oriented roundtable discussions, networking discussions, workshops and forums, with the aim to contribute to the knowledge management and learning strategies of the program;

· Experience evaluating training and capacity building interventions, and/or experience in evaluation in the co-operative development;

· Ability to process and present information in creative ways to generate appropriate formats for different audiences;

· Ability to build consensus among peers and way forward among peers;

· Ability to meet deadlines under pressure, and work successfully with a diverse team and stakeholders.

· A strong interest or understanding of cooperative enterprises and inclusive businesses a plus;

· Knowledge of USAID’s CLA approaches and tools;

· Ability to travel domestically at least 20% of the time;

· Kenyan National strongly preferred.

Language Skills: Fluency in written and oral English and Swahili

Working Conditions

· Based in Nairobi office with travel within and outside the country as required to perform duties.

· Able to work at a computer keyboard for extended periods of time.

Apply via email to: kevacancies@globalcommunities.org

Please Quote the position title on the email subject while sending your application, attach your CV and cover letter, to be received not later than 9th September 2018.