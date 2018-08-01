NANCY, the married LADY caught in a SEX scandal with ASBEL KIPROP rushed to hospital after attempted suicide (DETAILS)

Monday, August 27, 2018 - Nancy, the lady who has been caught up in a sex scandal with Olympics Champion Asbel Kiprop, was rushed to Hospital after she tried to commit suicide.





Photos and videos of Nancy and Asbel stimulating sex have been spreading on social media.





The wife of the Olympic star allegedly hacked his facebook account and posted the photos to disgrace him.





Nancy, who is married to Kiprop’s close friend, Henry Rotich, took a poisonous substance on Monday morning after the raunchy photos and video leaked online.





She was rushed to Eldoret Hospital for treatment.





The raunchy photos and video have tainted the image of the 1500meters star who was recently accused of doping.





It’s like his shining career is done and dusted amidst doping claims and the leaked sex video and photos.



