Names politicians who sponsored the IPSOS poll which found RUTO and WAIGURU corrupt - RUTO’s sycophants tell TOM WOLF

Friday August 24,2018 - A section of MPs from Jubilee Party have asked Ipsos Synovate Head Researcher, Tom Wolf, to name the people who sponsored Wednesday's poll where Deputy President William Ruto was ranked as the most corrupt person in the country followed by Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru.

Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, MPs Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Martha Wangare (Gilgil), Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North) and Jessica Mbalu (Kibwezi East) said the pollster should be compelled to reveal the financiers because it is damaging Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





“They should differentiate from the normal surveys they conduct and corruption because this is money lost and has affected the economy and development of this country,” Wangari said.





Kihara, on her part, said they fully support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s onslaught against corruption but the fight should not be seen as a witch hunt targeting specific individuals.





“We want to tell Waiguru to name individuals who were behind the NYS scandal she keeps threatening to name and that way she we will be absolved of any wrongdoing when she was a Cabinet Secretary," Kihara stated.



