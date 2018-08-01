NAMELESS gets ratchet and stimulates SEX with LADIES at Kisumu, WAHU shouldn’t see these PHOTOs.

16:39


Sunday, August 26, 2018 - Popular Kenyan singer, Nameless, was busy stimulating sex with ladies during Safaricom Live show held at ASK Show Grounds in Kisumu.

Photos of the talented singer who is among the pioneers of Kenya’s music industry busy dry humping a lady are going r0unds on social media.

Sometime back, Wahu was asked what she feels when she sees photos of Nameless misbehaving with ladies on stage and she said that there’s nothing wrong because her husband does that to put food on the table.

See the photos of Nameless stimulating sex on stage in the next page.

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

loading...
Loading...

See how you could easily make over sh 10, 000 from just sh200 from today’s football matches here

Sunday, August 26, 2018 -  We have selected 16 football matches played today where you can make good money. Our tips have over a 90% s...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno