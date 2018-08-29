NAMELESS caught salivating on TALIA OYANDO’s sexy thunder-thighs after she displayed them for all to see (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - Homeboyz Radio Presenter and the famous sexy night nurse, Talia Oyando, left men drooling after she posted photos flaunting her juicy thunder thighs.

The curvy Talia sat in positions that gave men the perfect view of her tantalizing thighs.





Even the legendary singer, Nameless, who is married to Wahu, couldn’t keep calm.





He drooled over Talia’s thighs and made a naughty comment.





See the delicious photos that Talia Oyando posted and comment from thirsty Nameless in the next page



