Nakuru residents heed to UHURU’s calls about punishing land grabbers and corrupt individuals! They took matters into their hands

Tuesday August 21, 2018 - Last week President Uhuru Kenyatta called on Kenyans to take action against anyone touching on public resources including MPs and MCAs.

Uhuru, who was speaking in Nairobi, also asked Kenyans to deal ruthlessly with corrupt State officers who are denying Kenyans services by stealing their money.





A week after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remark, residents of Menengai descended on a piece of land fenced by a private developer and pulled down the perimeter wall.





Addressing the media after the demolition, Geoffrey Kamau said that they demolished the wall of the property because it is built on public land.





“We came here to reclaim public land.”





“The private developer has gone ahead to fence off despite the survey done having indicated that the land is a public utility,” Kamau said.





The irate residents claimed that the developer had forged documents to claim the land.





“The private developer should come out clear how he got the documents,” they demanded.



