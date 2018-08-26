Nairobi’s CBD is a death trap these days, see what happened to this guy in broad-daylight (PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 26, 2018 - Insecurity in Nairobi’s CBD is still on the rise despite Governor Sonko forming a special police squad consisting of plain-clothe cops to deal with the thugs who have been terrorizing innocent city residents.





This guy has narrated what happened to him in broad-daylight after he alighted a matatu at Bus Station.





He is urging Kenyans to be careful when moving around Nairobi CBD especially on weekends.





See his post and photos.