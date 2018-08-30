Nairobi socialite EASY APPLE pulls KIM KARDASHIAN stunts, Men will salivate until their mouths go dry (PHOTOs)

, , , , , , 05:05


Friday, August 30, 2018 - This wannabe Nairobi socialite called Easy Apple is causing commotion on Instagram after she posted nice juicy photos.

The Instagram socialite flashed her yummy flesh while striking seductive poses like the famous Kim Kardashian.

The thirst for publicity is real.

Check out these pics.

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 8 football matches where you can make over Sh 6,000 from just a Sh 300 stake.

Friday, August 31, 2018 -  Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world ov...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno