My handshake with RAILA is here to stay and has a deep meaning that the two of us understand – UHURU says in front of RUTO

Thursday August 23, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reaffirmed his handshake with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, on March 9th saying the truce has a deeper meaning than what many think.

Speaking during the 40 th death anniversary of founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta at Holy Family Basilica on Wednesday, Uhuru also warned politicians against fighting their handshake deal.





“There is a much deeper understanding between myself and Raila — an understanding that is driven by the desire to ensure we leave this country much stronger, more united and more focused than it has ever been,” said Uhuru





On his part, Raila Odinga who was in attendance, said they opted to shelve their political rivalry to unite Kenyans and enhance prosperity.





“Mzee Jomo Kenyatta sacrificed for the good of our country and that is what we are trying to achieve by uniting the people of Kenya.”





“We decided with my brother Uhuru to try and recapture the dreams of the founding fathers of our nation by uniting our people,” Raila said.





“That is the meaning of the handshake.”





“It is meant to build bridges, cross River Jordan so we can enter Canaan all of us as a nation,” Raila added.



