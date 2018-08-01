“My body count stands at 27 DIKS” - Curvy TV girl KAMENE GORO says as she reveals the no of Men she has had SEX with (VIDEO).

, , 15:57

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - Curvy TV girl turned radio presenter, Kamene Goro, has opened up about her sex life and confirmed she loves “propellers”.

Kamene Goro was challenged by her co-host, Andrew Kibe, to reveal the number of dicks she has sampled ever since she started having sex and she put it at 27 from different men.

Here’s the video.

