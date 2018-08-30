MWILU‘s case is a LOVE tale gone sour! DORCAS is the ex-LOVER of WAKO and MWILU is the current LOVER! She will see fire

Thursday August 30, 2018 - Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was arrested on Tuesday and taken to court over corruption related offences.





Mwilu, who is also the second in command in the Judiciary, was arrested inside the Supreme Court and taken to CID headquarters along Kiambu Road and later to court where she refused to take a plea.





According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji Mwilu, will be charged with abuse of office when she served as a Court of Appeal Judge.





She also allegedly used her office to obtain a KSh 12 million non-taxed loan from the collapsed Imperial Bank of Kenya.





She has also been accused of evading tax amounting to millions of shillings and also faking a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamp.





However, according to renowned blogger, Robert Alai, Mwilu’s case is love gone sour.

Alai said the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Dorcas Oduor is trying to sought out their love differences with Mwilu in court.





He claimed that Dorcas Oduor was a one time a girl friend of Busia Senator Amos Wako who happens to be Mwilu’s husband.





“Great to note that Dorcas Oduor is a former girlfriend of Amos Wako while Philomena Mwilu is married to Amos Wako. This is personal. Dorcas Oduor should exit the prosecution of spouse of a man she loved. Sawa? Crucify me now!!! ,” said Alai.





Oduor is the woman who is prosecuting Mwilu’s in court.



