Loading...

MUTHAMA gives out his beautiful daughter to wealthy young Luo guy in glamorous wedding (PHOTOs)

, , , , 11:08


Monday, August 20, 2018 - Over the weekend, former Machakos Senator, Johnson Muthama, walked his daughter, Patricia, down the aisle in a lavish wedding attended by several politicians.

The beautiful Patricia tied the knot with her long time fiancé, a guy by the name Evans Omondi Odiero in a colorful ceremony at Rea Vipingo.

In April, the two love birds held their pre-wedding ceremony at Patricia’s father’s home in Tala, Machakos County.

Some of the politicians who attended the wedding include Siaya Senator, James Orengo, Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka among others.

Check out photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Today’s free tips on 7 football matches where you can make over sh 7000 from just sh300 stake.

Monday, August 20, 2018 -  We have selected seven matches played today world over where you can make good money. Every day, we do ou...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno