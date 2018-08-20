MUTHAMA gives out his beautiful daughter to wealthy young Luo guy in glamorous wedding (PHOTOs)

Monday, August 20, 2018 - Over the weekend, former Machakos Senator, Johnson Muthama, walked his daughter, Patricia, down the aisle in a lavish wedding attended by several politicians.





The beautiful Patricia tied the knot with her long time fiancé, a guy by the name Evans Omondi Odiero in a colorful ceremony at Rea Vipingo.





In April, the two love birds held their pre-wedding ceremony at Patricia’s father’s home in Tala, Machakos County.





Some of the politicians who attended the wedding include Siaya Senator, James Orengo, Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka among others.





Check out photos in the next page



