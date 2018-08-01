MUTAHI NGUNYI warns MARAGA to be ready after the arrest of his Deputy, PHILOMENA MWILU - You could be next

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - Political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has claimed that a curse could be dogging the Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) office as none of its occupants has ever finished their terms clean since the adoption of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.





This follows the unceremonious arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu yesterday by the Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, and his Criminal Investigation counterpart, George Kinoti, for allegedly using her office to obtain a KSh 12 million non-taxed loan from the collapsed Imperial Bank of Kenya.





Venting on social media, Ngunyi advised Justice David Maraga to be on the lookout because the office immediately after his, seems to be polluted.





The analyst opined that Maraga could be next as the DCJ office may have extended the curse to his office.





“If former Deputy Chief Justice lost her job for slapping a female security guard, will Mwilu survive?”





“Maraga should watch his back as well,” wrote Ngunyi.



