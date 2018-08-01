MUTAHI NGUNYI reveals RUTO’s biggest waterloo in his quest for Presidency in 2022! The hustler will watch State House on TV

Monday August 27, 2018 - Political pundit, Mutahi Ngunyi, has advised Deputy President William Ruto to drop his Nyayo era style of politics if he is still keen on taking over from President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, or he will lose the top seat to Raila Odinga.





According to Ngunyi, Ruto is unintentionally working extremely hard to make sure he does not clinch the Presidency because he has refused to change tact.





Through his YouTube channel The 5th Estate, Ngunyi argued that Ruto was trying hard to become President on his own terms and in the process making mistakes that could cost him the very thing he is after.





He advised the DP to change tact or else he will have himself to blame in 2022.





"Ruto will not become President, and I have said that in the past, he will be made President.”





“Uhuru Kenyatta will make him President, and Uhuru will make him President on Uhuru's terms, end of discussion.”





“But Ruto is bent on becoming President on his own terms.”





“He wants to make himself President, and in my view this approach is completely untaught," Ngunyi said.





Watch the video below



