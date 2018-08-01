MURKOMEN in hot soup as Marakwet residents hold demos against him, “He is not helping us in any way” (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Videos 05:56
- Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and Ruto’s right hand man, Kipchumba Murkomen, has been accused of laxity by the people who voted for him.
A section of Elgeyo Marakwet residents took to the streets and accused Murkomen over laxity.
They claim that since he got into office, he has not helped them in any way.
He has been busy engaging in politics instead of improving the lives of his people.
Watch this video of Marakwet residents holding demos against Murkomen.
The Kenyan DAILY POST