Murang’a Woman Rep SABINA CHEGE celebrates turning 4o in style - See how the lavish bash went down (PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 26, 2018 - Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, held a lavish birthday party, to celebrate clocking 40 years.





It was an all white affair attended by her fellow MPs, family and close friends.





Among those in attendance included MPs Esther Passaris, Babu Owino, John Kiarie, and Amos Kimunya among others.





The guests were entertained by gospel singer Kevin Bahati who serenaded the birthday girl to tears.





