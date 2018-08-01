MPs breath fire and defend corrupt RUTO and ANNE WAIGURU - They are not thieves, and if they were, then they are our thieves

Friday August 24, 2018 - Four women MPs from Central Kenya have come out to defend embattled Deputy President William Ruto and Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru over corruption allegations.

This is after a research firm, IPSOS Synovate, ranked them as the most corrupt individuals in Kenya going by the perceptions of Kenyans.





Speaking yesterday, the MPs Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Martha Wangare (Gilgil), Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North) and Jessica Mbalu (Kibwezi East) questioned the report by the leading research firm in the country pointing to a third hand and the 2022 elections as playing part in the issue.



They called on Kenyans to ignore the report and concentrate on development because that is what Ruto and Waiguru are doing.





“They should differentiate from the normal surveys they conduct and corruption because this is money lost and has affected the economy and development of this country,” said Wangare.





On her part, Kihara termed the whole corruption thing as a pure witch hunt and urged Waiguru to name those involved in the first NYS corruption scandal in order to keep her name out of it once and for all.





“We want to tell Waiguru to name individuals who were behind the NYS scandal she keeps threatening to name and that way she we will be absolved of any wrongdoing when she was a Cabinet Secretary,” Kihara said.



