Most LUHYA leaders are beggars and they don’t have money to run for Presidency in 2022, the shouting they do around is nonsense - ATWOLI reveals

Friday August 31, 2018 - Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has said Luhya community leaders have no money to vie for Presidency in 2022.





In an interview with a major daily on Thursday, Atwoli said that political leaders from Western region should forget about the Presidency if they cannot raise at least Sh10 billion for the 2022 campaigns.





The COTU boss said the region has not produced a President since independence because those who have tried have no financial muscle and therefore get a raw deal at the bargaining table when positions are being shared out.





However, he said he will personally start a fundraiser to support one of their own in 2022 once President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.





“I have friends worldwide and when I approached them with the idea, they gave me money wholeheartedly and as we speak, I have set aside Sh500 million for the 2022 campaign.”





“We want to support one candidate for the Presidency to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Atwoli said.





“Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula and Wycliffe Oparanya have all declared their interest for the top seat.”





“We will decide who among the three and any other person who will show interest in the seat, to support.”





“But first we must raise Sh10 billion for the campaign,” Atwoli added.



