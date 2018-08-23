Most corrupt poll by IPSOS that put me number one and WAIGURU number 2 was sponsored by my political detractors - RUTO

Thursday August 23, 2018

- Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed an Ipsos Synovate poll that revealed that he is the most corrupt person in Kenya.

The report which was released by Ipsos Head Researcher, Tom Wolf, on Wednesday shows that 33 percent of Kenyans believe that the DP is one of the most corrupt influential people followed closely by Waiguru at 31 percent.





Following the report, Ruto through his Communication adviser, David Mugonyi, asked how the pollster measured perception and dismissed the firm as having been wrong on previous surveys.





“The so-called survey used data that is too politically correlated to be meaningful.”





“Political rivalry and corruption perception have been conflated to produce distorted opinions in a libellous crusade by shadowy sponsors,” Mugonyi said.





The spokesman said the survey was concocted to suit the schemes of people who “are so desperate that they want to amend the Constitution to bar the DP from running for the Presidency”.





Mugonyi said “good governance for national transformation relies on solid statistics” and care must be taken “not to mislead Kenyans with faulty or fraudulent statistics, even for mundane purposes”.





“We must resist a culture of cooked surveys, manipulated data and stage-managed findings,” he said.





Mugonyi claimed that the respondents from whom the perceptions were culled are from one section of the political divide.





“These schemes would fail,” he said.





That poll really touched a raw nerve. DP is so fed up with you haters calling him the most corrupt and says the development record is self speaking and those of you pushing the ‘injilinya shetani’ shindwe!That poll really touched a raw nerve. pic.twitter.com/FWLeXk1oun August 23, 2018