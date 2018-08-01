More arrests to join ANNE NGIRITA as court issues warrants of arrest against these 4 Kenyans for stealing money from NYS with her

Thursday August 23, 2018 - A Nairobi court has issued warrants of arrest against four suspects linked to the loss of sh468 million at the National Youth Service (NYS).

The four, including Charles Makau Mulandi, a former member of the verification committee at NYS, Samuel Otieno, described as an invoicer at NYS, Patrick Obunya, a former staff at NYS, and Mr Humphrey Odhiambo, who are still at large, are being sought for colluding to defraud NYS of sh468 million.





This brings to 51 the number of suspects so far charged with the loss of the funds at NYS.





This comes even as the fifth suspect, Ezekiel Ombasso Osoro, denied two counts yesterday before Senior Principal Magistrate Lucas Onyina, more than two months since his co-accused were charged.





He was released on a personal bond of sh5 million, two sureties of sh2 million and cash bail of sh1 million.



