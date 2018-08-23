Loading...

MIKE SONKO targets 17, 000City Council houses for demolition as tenants are given order to vacate by Monday! SONKO is serious

07:44

Thursday August 23, 2018 - Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has ordered the immediate demolition of 17,000 housing units built on prime land by the defunct City Council and which have for decades been the only homes for some thousands of city dwellers. 

Already, a notice has been issued to those occupying the County Government houses to vacate the premises with immediate effect before the demolitions expected to kick off on Monday.

According to reports from City Hall, the areas affected by the demolitions include Pangani, where buildings marked to go down first are located, Ngong Road, Jeevanje, Old Ngara, New Ngara and Suna Road.

Sonko wants to demolish 17, 000 houses to pave way for the construction of 100,000 brand new housing units to accommodate more people estimated at over 650,000.

The plan was mooted by former Governor Dr. Evans Kidero.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

  1. Anonymous
    23 August 2018 at 08:16

    those are criminal act: you too have Kenya railways staff house: return it and demolish it as this ones you are demolishing. Shamba la wanyama shit!

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Our tips on 14 Europa League qualification matches played today where you can make good money.

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - Several Europa League qualification matches will be played today which is a great opportunity to make good mon...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno