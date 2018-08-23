MIKE SONKO targets 17, 000City Council houses for demolition as tenants are given order to vacate by Monday! SONKO is serious

Thursday August 23, 2018 - Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has ordered the immediate demolition of 17,000 housing units built on prime land by the defunct City Council and which have for decades been the only homes for some thousands of city dwellers.

Already, a notice has been issued to those occupying the County Government houses to vacate the premises with immediate effect before the demolitions expected to kick off on Monday.





According to reports from City Hall, the areas affected by the demolitions include Pangani, where buildings marked to go down first are located, Ngong Road, Jeevanje, Old Ngara, New Ngara and Suna Road.





Sonko wants to demolish 17, 000 houses to pave way for the construction of 100,000 brand new housing units to accommodate more people estimated at over 650,000.





The plan was mooted by former Governor Dr. Evans Kidero.



