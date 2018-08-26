MIGUNA MIGUNA says Gor Mahia fans are brainless cyber goons who cheers UHURU as he steals just like his father, JOMO

Sunday August 26, 2018 - Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has termed Gor Mahia Football FC fans as brainless fools who only know how to cheer President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Miguna made these remarks on Saturday after Gor Mahia FC and fans thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for donating Sh 6.3 million to the club.





Uhuru made the donation to assist the club attend a CAF match against Algeria’s USM Alger later this year.





Miguna lambasted Uhuru and said the son of Jomo inherited trillions from his late father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, and the amount he donated was less than spittle to him.





“The Despot @UKenyatta inherited TRILLIONS worth of public resources his father Jomo Kenyatta stole from us. He has looted tens of billions of shillings of our money since 2013. Yet, when he "donates" Kshs. 6M - less than a spittle - to Gor Mahia, brainless cyber goons cheer him , ” Miguna said.





Miguna, who was deported to Canada in February, for swearing in NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as People’s President is expected to return into the country on September 4th.



