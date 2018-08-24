Meet the Kenyan version of KANYE WEST and KIM KARDASHIAN going viral on social media (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 09:23
Friday, August 24, 2018 - This photo of a Kenyan couple taking part in the Kanye West challenge has left tongues wagging.
The American rapper recently stepped out in a suit and flops or slippers if you like with his curvy reality star wife.
People have been trying to emulate them and this Kenyan couple has nailed it.
Check out the photo below going viral.
