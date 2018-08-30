Meet DEE, a Kenyan beauty whose 6 by 6 hips and derriere is causing commotion online (PHOTOs)

, , , , 09:34


Thursday, August 30, 2018 - This well endowed Kenyan beauty called Dee is currently the talk of social media.

She has an Instagram page where she splashes photos of her big hips and mouth watering derriere.

Although sexy Dee is not that famous, she can give Vera Sidika a run for her money.

Check out her sexy photos in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips 10 football matches with over 90% success rate - Make good money here.

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - Several Europa League qualification matches will be played today which is a great opportunity to make good m...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno