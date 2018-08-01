Massive Recruitment by a Road Construction Company in Kenya

Job Title: Several open positions.

Location: Rift Valley

Our client, a reputable road construction company is seeking to hire several employees to support ongoing road projects in the Rift Valley, among them;

Chief Surveyors to manage and direct survey crews

Surveyors for setting out and layout of the construction works to the proper geometry

Quality controllers for testing materials in the laboratory

Foremen for any of the following roles: Earthwork preparation Foremen, Paving Foremen, Drainage Foremen, Excavation Foremen, Bridge structure Carpenter Foreman, Trucking Foremen and Culvert drainage Foremen

Truck Drivers : Skilled to drive any of the following trucks: Asphalt Distributor, Concrete Mixer 8×4, Dump Truck 8×4, Water Truck 4×2, Water Truck 8×4, Stake Body Truck and Vacumn Truck.

Mechanics : Skilled to perform any of the following roles: Equipment Tire Mechanics, Equipment Shop Mechanics, Equipment Fuel/ Lube Truck Mechanics, Cement Stabilised Plant Mechanics, Hot Mix Asphalt Plant Mechanics and Precast Plant Mechanics.

Plant Operators : Skilled to perform any of the following roles: Quarry Crushing Operators, Precast Plant Operator, Hot Mix Asphalt Plant Operator, Cement Stabilised Base Plant Operator, Asphalt Paver 10-14′ Operator, Asphalt Shuttle Buggy Operator, Asphalt Super Paver 10-28′ Operator, Slipform Paver Operator, Broom Self Propelled Operator, LPG Forklift Operator, Telehandler Operator, Cat 14 Grader Operator, Cat 16 Grader Operator, Cat 320 Excavator Operator, Cat D6 Dozer Operator, Cat 930 Wheel Loader Operator, Skid Steer Operators and Crane Operators.

Interested candidates are requested to send their CVS to recruitment@flexi-personnel.com strictly following these instructions.

On the subject line clearly state the position you are applying for and your current salary and if currently not working state your previous salary in your last job.